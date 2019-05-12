At age 42, even a mediocre year would be unprecedented for Tom Brady

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT


When Tom Brady had a good season last year at the age of 41, he was doing something exceedingly rare in the NFL, but not totally unprecedented: Warren Moon played pretty well at age 41, and Vinny Testaverde and Brett Favre both had their moments after their 41st birthdays.

But unless Brady gets hurt or totally falls off a cliff this year, Brady really will do something unprecedented.

Brady will turn 42 in August, and that really is an age at which no quarterback has ever had even a mediocre NFL season. George Blanda threw six touchdowns as a 43-year-old in 1970, and that’s the most touchdowns any quarterback has ever thrown in a season after turning 42.

Modern training and improved medicine may make it easier for quarterbacks to last longer in the NFL, so perhaps some of the quarterbacks who came along in the years after Brady — Drew Brees or Philip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger — could replicate his longevity. But more likely we’ll see in the years to come that Brady is simply an extreme outlier, one who has played at a high level for longer than any other quarterback.

21 responses to “At age 42, even a mediocre year would be unprecedented for Tom Brady

  3. Not to diminsh his achievements, but the rule changes are also in favor of QBs playing longer.

  5. If the rules were not changed in the past hand full of years, to protect the QB, he would already be done.

    Go away Tammie!

  8. Big dolphins fan. He is the GOAT. Been brutal but everyone has to admire what he has done……that being said, I will have a few adult beverages the day he retires….if he ever does! LOL!

  9. Vikesr4reel says:

    May 12, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Overrated much!!

    ——————

    I would try to debate you, but as a Vikings fan, you are the foremost expert on over rated.

  10. Improved medicine??? In other words , undetectable PEDs The best that money can buy??!!

  11. But can Brady also kick FGs like Blanda did?
    —————
    just tee it up once with a playoff game on the line and you’ll wet yourself betting against him.

  12. The rule changes are most likely the reason these quarterbacks are lasting or projected to last into their 40s. Growing up I saw enough football in the early 80s to now to know it’s just a completely different game for quarterbacks. Today you can’t hit below the knees and you can’t hit above the shoulders. In the past I remember the only time defenses seemed to get penalized for hit the quarterback was if they hit him well after he had passed the ball. Before then they treated the QB like a rag doll if they got to him before he got rid of the ball. They hit him high, low, anywhere. There are plenty of things that Brady has done that I think is amazing but playing well into his 40s isn’t one of them. This is the outcome the owners had been pushing for for years. I fully expect most good to elite QBs to play into their late 30s/early 40s going forward if they want to.

  13. struckgold49er says:
    May 12, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    Improved medicine??? In other words , undetectable PEDs The best that money can buy??!!

    ________

    LOL!!! Yeah, Brady sure looks like he’s on the roids! Some of these brain dead comments crack me up!

  14. Best ever, but I have a hunch he’s pushing it. Wouldn’t surprise me if a year from now, Pats fans are wishing he’d retire.

  15. It’s amazing what a person can accomplish when he’s allowed to cheat with little repercussions, and rules are changed to accommodate said person..

  17. Edward Halverson says:
    May 12, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    If the rules were not changed in the past hand full of years, to protect the QB, he would already be done.

    Go away, take your own advice!

  18. No Pats fan but the dude is simply unbelievable, the best to ever play the position.

    NE owes their legacy to this man, I know people will say its Belichik, but it still
    has to be done on the field and Brady has done it time after time against the best the
    NFL had to throw at him.

  20. The new reviewable pass interference rule might stop tom brady
    from getting gifted hundreds of bogus pass interference penalties.

    Unfortunately… the new reviewable pass interference rule
    will see that tom brady gets gifted 1st downs and second/third chances
    when belicheat throws the flag to review the defense’s pass coverage.

    NOW… expect a ton of freebies for brady and the patriots
    for DBs barely brushing against guys.

