Bills sign TE Moral Stephens after minicamp tryout

Getty Images

The Bills added a tight end to the roster after a tryout at their rookie minicamp.

The agent for Moral Stephens announced that his client signed a deal with the team. Stephens went undrafted out of Florida this year.

Stephens caught 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his time with the Gators.

The signing leaves the Bills with six tight ends on their 90-man roster. They are also reportedly set to visit with Lee Smith, who had a stint with the team before moving on to the Raiders. Smith was released by Oakland earlier this year.

Buffalo now has 88 players on the roster, which leaves them with two open spots if other tryout players caught their eye over the weekend.