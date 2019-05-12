Bucs call off Sunday’s practice, will sign some tryout players from rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were scheduled for three days of work at rookie minicamp, but they won’t be on the field on Mother’s Day.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Saturday that the first two days of practice left the team “really pleased with what we saw” and decided to call off the final session with an eye toward having the entire team at work on Tuesday. When they do convene, Arians said that the team will be bringing back some of the tryout players who took part in the practices on Friday and Saturday.

One of those players is linebacker David Kenney, who played at Indiana and Illinois State.

“He gets to come back Tuesday,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “When you get past the quarterback on just about every play, that catches everybody’s attention. Let’s see if he can do it against the next group.”

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that wide receiver Spencer Schnell, tackle Riley Mayfield and safety D’Cota Dixon will also be sticking around. The team will need to make corresponding moves to clear room.