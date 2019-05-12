Cardinals sign Tyler Sigler, Dontae Strickland after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed safety Tyler Sigler after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp, Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com reports.

Sigler played at Division III Wheaton College.

He made 141 tackles, including eight for loss, and eight interceptions in 27 career games. Sigler returned two of the picks for touchdowns.

He also averaged 26.5 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 10.7 yards on 23 punt returns.

Running back Dontae Strickland also earned a contract with the Cardinals after the rookie minicamp, his agent, David Canter, announced on social media.

Strickland spent four seasons at Syracuse, running for 1,717 yards and 15 touchdowns on 432 carries. He also caught 63 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.