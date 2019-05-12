Chargers sign sixth-rounder Emeke Egbule

Getty Images

The Chargers signed a fourth player from their draft class.

Linebacker Emeke Egbule has agreed to a four-year deal. The Chargers announced the pact with the sixth-round pick on Saturday.

Egbule comes to Los Angeles after two years as a starter at the University of Houston. He had 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during the 2018 season.

Egbule was one of five defensive players selected by the Chargers this year. The top two — defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and safety Nasir Adderley — join tackle Trey Pipkins as the only members of the seven-player class without contracts.