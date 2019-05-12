Devin Bush signs rookie deal with Steelers

AP

The Steelers have gotten their first-round choice under contract, with Michigan linebacker Devin Bush signing his rookie deal, a source tells PFT.

The four-year contract will pay Bush a fully guaranteed $18.8 million.

That means the Steelers have signed eight of their nine draft picks. Only their second third-round choice, Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, remains unsigned.

The Steelers traded up to nab Bush with the 10th overall choice.

Bush had 80 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Wolverines last season.

In three seasons, he played 32 games and made 172 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception.