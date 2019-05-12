Dolphins sign Mark Walton

Getty Images

Running back Mark Walton is getting his second chance.

The Dolphins have signed running back Mark Walton after a weekend tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, the Bengals cut Walton earlier this year after a trio of arrests.

The Dolphins also signed center Kirk Barron and cornerback Jamar Summers. The Dolphins waived/injured center Connor Hilland and safety Rob Rolle.

The Dolphins brought Walton to the rookie minicamp for a look-see. On Saturday, coach Brian Flores explained that “think[s] people deserve a second chance.” Beyond the fact that giving an NFL player a second chance takes away another NFL player’s first chance, the reality is that the only guys who get second chances are those deemed to be talented enough to warrant one.