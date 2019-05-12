Drew Lock gets a crash course in calling NFL plays

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock played in three different systems at Missouri. He’s now in the NFL, and he’s quickly learning how to run an NFL system.

“It’s very difficult to transition to do all the things you’re asking of them,” Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello told reporters on Saturday regarding Lock’s adjustment to calling NFL plays in an NFL huddle at rookie minicamp. “In 24 hours, you’re crash-coursing it. . . . No doubt, once you realized what you’re faced with and you can actually be within it and sense what it’s going to take, the good one always find a way to figure out what it’s going to take to make themselves the best they can be. I think that is probably what he realized yesterday. He went back and he realized, ‘Hey, this is what I have to get real good at in the next coming days and the rest of my career.’ He’s up for the challenge.”

It’s not an easy challenge, but it’s also not unusual given the differences that still linger between college and pro offenses.

“That’s the world we live in nowadays,” Scangarello said. “A guy plays in a spread offense and he doesn’t huddle in high school or in college. It’s going to take time. It’s the hardest thing to do on the planet, in my opinion, to do it well, and part of that is being able to call plays and visualize them. That takes work. That is what they pay us to do and that is what they pay him to do. We have to work together to get that done. It’s exciting. He’s got the mind for it. It won’t be a problem in the long run.”

It sounds like it’s already not a huge problem.

“Drew’s done a great job,” Scangarello said. “Like a lot of the rookies, he’s come in here prepared [and used] that time before he got here to get a leg up on the playbook. I think as a group and as an offense, including Drew, all of them have done a nice job of getting a lot of productive stuff done because they’re on top of what we’re asking them to do.”

Scangarello praised Lock’s experience as a multi-year starter, specifically in the SEC, and his arm talent. But there’s more that Scangarello is now realizing.

“As a person and an individual, meeting him, getting to know him, all those characteristics, you add up the sum of it, you see a lot of upside,” Scangarello said. “That’s the kind of person you want to invest in.”

That’s the person the Broncos invested him, nabbing him at No. 42 in the draft and possibly getting the multi-year starter the team so badly needs right now.