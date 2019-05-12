Eagles will sign Cody Kessler

Getty Images

The Eagles are set to add another backup quarterback candidate to the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will be signing Cody Kessler this week.

Kessler was released by the Jaguars last week as they shuffled their roster after drafting Gardner Minshew last month. The Eagles drafted Clayton Thorson, signed Luis Perez after the AAF fizzled and came into the offseason with Nate Sudfeld on the roster behind Carson Wentz.

Kessler made four starts for Jacksonville last year and he started eight games with the Browns after they drafted him in the third round of the 2016 draft. That gives him a big edge in experience over the other quarterbacks in Philadelphia.