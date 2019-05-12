Greg Little: I’m here to earn Panthers left tackle job

AP

The Panthers’ need for offensive line help in the draft was no secret and that made it no surprise that they traded up for the chance to select Ole Miss tackle Greg Little in the second round last month.

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said after the draft that the team prefers to have 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moten at right tackle. Daryl Williams will factor into the mix somewhere as long as his knee is sound and has played right tackle, but could slide inside to guard if Moten’s the team’s choice.

In any event, the path to a starting job at left tackle could be wide open for Little.

“They have high expectations of me and I’ve had high expectations since high school coming out and being a top tackle,” Little said, via the team’s website. “Just work. I’m not looking for any handouts. I’m here to earn it.”

If Little proves up to the task, it could be the start of a long run on the left side in Carolina.