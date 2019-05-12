Iowa puts another tight end into the 2019 rookie class

Getty Images

A pair of Iowa tight ends entered the NFL through the first round of the 2019 draft. Another Iowa tight end has entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, after participating in several tryouts.

And after not playing tight end at Iowa.

The Titans have signed former Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse after a rookie-minicamp tryout. Hesse will play tight end in Tennessee.

Via DearOldGold.com, Hesse’s father tweeted the news on Sunday. Hesse previously tried out with the Chiefs and Lions.

At the Iowa Pro Day workout, Hesse volunteered to run routes as a fullback. He then was asked to perform some tight end drills.

Hesse understandably will have a much harder time elevating from the 90-man roster to the 53-man roster than Iowa first-round tight ends T.J. Hockenson (8th overall, Lions) and Noah Fant (20th overall, Broncos).