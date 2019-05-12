Jaguars sign five, cut five after rookie minicamp

Getty Images

Rookie minicamp is over for the Jaguars and the team marked the occasion by churning the bottom of the roster.

The team announced that five players who tried out for the team this weekend have signed contracts with the team. Offensive lineman Jordan Agasiva, tight end Michael Colubiale, tight end Charles Jones, cornerback Jocquez Kalili and safety Joshua Moon are the new additions in Jacksonville.

Jones is a cousin of former NFL wideout/kick returner Jacoby Jones who caught 40 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns during his time at Tulane. Agasiva was a 24-game starter at guard for the University of Utah, Kalili had 49 tackles at UNLV last year, Colubiale caught 21 passes for 278 yards at UCF in 2018 and Moon was Georgia State’s leading tackler last season.

The Jaguars waived tight end Carson Meier, cornerback Marquez Sanford and wide receiver Papi White. The Jaguars also waived/injured defensive back Cody Brown and defensive tackle Roderick Young. All but Brown signed with the team after going undrafted this year.