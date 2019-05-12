Jets sign third-round pick Jachai Polite

AP

The Jets are giving edge rusher Jachai Polite a fresh start after some stumbles in the pre-draft process and it comes with a freshly signed contract.

Polite agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal Sunday. The Jets are holding their rookie orientation this weekend.

Polite had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles for Florida during the 2018 season, but his draft stock took a hit when he performed poorly on the field at the Scouting Combine and compounded the issue by complaining about what teams said to him during interviews in Indianapolis.

Given how thin the Jets are when it comes to pass rushers, Polite will have every opportunity to make that a distant memory by showing the same kind of pass rushing ability he showed with the Gators.

Polite is the fourth Jets draft pick to sign, which leaves first-rounder Quinnen Williams and third-rounder Chuma Edoga as the only ones without deals.