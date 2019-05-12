Joe Flacco will get all the first-team reps at OTAs

Getty Images

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is not getting a chance to unseat Joe Flacco as the starter. At least not yet.

Flacco will get all the reps with the first-string offense at Organized Team Activities, head coach Vic Fangio said today.

That’s not a big surprise. Although Lock may be groomed as the starter one day, the Day One starter is expected to be Flacco. And the whole first-string offense is likely to get better work in if Flacco is running the show.

Somewhat surprising is that Fangio said there’s no real pecking order among Lock and the other two quarterbacks on the roster, Kevin Hogan and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien. Instead, Fangio said those three will all be thrown into second-string and third-string reps.

“We’ve got open competition after [Flacco],” Fangio said. “We’ll randomly play those guys with the twos and the threes when we do our reps.”

Realistically, it’s not an “open competition” in the sense that all three quarterbacks have an equal chance to make the roster. Lock, as a second-round pick, is assured a roster spot, while Hogan and Rypien are competing to make the team. But while Lock is sure to make the team, he’s sure to start the season as Flacco’s backup.