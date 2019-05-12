Kahzin Daniels won’t let being blind in right eye stop his bid for NFL job

AP

Undrafted rookies have big obstacles to making it to the NFL just by virtue of the way they enter the league and linebacker Kahzin Daniels has another issue to deal with as he bids to land a job with the Buccaneers.

Daniels has been blind in his right eye since an accident when he was five years old. He had to wear an eye patch and said teasing from other kids “really created a person that was introverted and really focused.”

That focus landed on football and Daniels played well enough to produce 34.5 sacks while at Division II Charleston. Teams scouting Daniels didn’t find out about his right eye until February of this year and an NFL Network profile brought his story to a wider range of people. Daniels said he hopes to inspire others with roadblocks in their way.

“People reach out to me, letting me know about their kids and how they’re getting into sports and overcoming challenges that they’re facing every day,” Daniels said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s tons of kids that are inspiring by going out and achieving their goals. I have a platform now, and I look forward to reaching out to more kids and just inspiring more kids and people in general to just do what they want to do. Don’t let a disability stop you from doing anything you want to do in life.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he doesn’t think Daniels “has any limitations” and was “pretty solid” coming off the edge at rookie minicamp practices. He’ll now start working with more experienced members of the team as his push for a roster spot continues in Tampa.