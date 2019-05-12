Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen expected back for training camp

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman has made good progress in his recovery from knee and groin injuries, so he’s been participating in the team’s offseason program with eyes on being full speed for training camp.

That puts him a bit ahead of a couple of his teammates, although safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal are also closing in on a return to the field. Neal tore his ACL in the opener and Allen tore his Achilles two weeks later, which contributed to big problems on defense in Atlanta over the rest of the season.

It looks like both are on track Quinn said that it is “more than realistic” to say the duo will be ready for training camp this summer.

“Keke and Rico both are really pushing it from a rehab and competitive side,” Quinn said, via the Associated Press. “Big shocker. Two of our most competitive guys. They are really determined and detailed and they’re off to excellent starts with their process.”

Having players like Neal, Allen and linebacker Deion Jones on hand for the entire season would be a big step in the right direction for the Atlanta defense in 2019.