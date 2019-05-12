Lions sign two wideouts after minicamp tryouts

Getty Images

The Lions have shuffled their roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have signed free agent wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood. A pair of tight ends were dropped in corresponding moves. Nate Becker and Donald Parham will look for work elsewhere.

In addition to playing football at Bryant University, Kennedy was also on the lacrosse team and is on the roster for the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse. That might have helped him catch the eye of head coach Matt Patricia as Patricia was with the Patriots when they signed a former college lacrosse player in Chris Hogan.

Smallwood caught two passes for 44 yards with the Chiefs in the 2018 preseason. He had 18 catches for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns while at Oklahoma.