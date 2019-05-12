Phillip Lindsay to do limited work at OTAs

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay resisted putting a timetable on his return from a fractured right wrist in April and said only that he’d return when he’s ready.

Lindsay’s not ready to take on a full workload, but he will be involved in the team’s practices when organized team activities get underway. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Sunday, via multiple reporters, that Lindsay will be a limited participant in the final phase of the offseason program.

If all goes well, that should leave Lindsay on track for a full schedule when Denver gets to training camp this summer.

Fangio said that guard Ronald Leary (Achilles) and tight end Jake Butt (ACL) will also be limited while cornerback Bryce Callahan will be doing everything after recovering from a foot injury.