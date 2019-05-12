Report: Broncos won’t trade Chris Harris

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway said he would speak to the agent for cornerback Chris Harris about Harris’ contract after the draft and that conversation has reportedly taken place.

It doesn’t sound like it was too different than the ones the two sides had earlier in the offseason. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Harris, who has not been at the team’s offseason workouts, is still looking for a deal that tops $15 million a year.

Harris requested a trade in the event that the Broncos didn’t meet his demand, but Klis reports that the Broncos will not trade the veteran. The team is expected to present a counteroffer to Harris next week that is not expected to match Harris’ demand.

If the impasse remains in place, the next decision for Harris will be whether to attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. He can be fined if he fails to attend those practice sessions.