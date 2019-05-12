Saints can “brush off” some Jimmy Graham stuff for Jared Cook

Getty Images

The Saints have seen tight ends catch a fair number of passes from Drew Brees since Jimmy Graham was traded ahead of the 2015 season, but Benjamin Watson Coby Fleener and others didn’t make the same kind of offensive impact that Graham made in New Orleans.

There’s hope that Jared Cook can provide that kind of wrinkle to the offense after joining the team as a free agent this offseason. In fact, tight ends coach Dan Campbell suggested the team will reach into the vault to break out some of the plays they used when Graham was in town in order to get the most out of Cook this season.

“The base is already here, the foundation for that is already here because they had a guy like [Graham],” Campbell said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Look, we’ve already got what we need, we can brush off some of the stuff we’ve done before without any problem. We’re going to do what [Cook] does best, we’re going to use those plays, but let’s see everything he can do. Let’s test him.”

Scoring points wasn’t a problem for the Saints without Cook in the lineup. If he meets expectations, it should be even less of an issue for the team this time around.