Getty Images

The Texans found a tryout player they liked at their rookie minicamp, who isn’t a rookie.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster, and released rookie linebacker Chase Middleton to create the spot.

Woodson-Luster has appeared in 18 career games with the Raiders and Browns, and has also spent some time with the Bills.

Middleton was an undrafted rookie who had just been signed.