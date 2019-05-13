Bears sign Jesper Horsted, waive Tommy Doles

Getty Images

The Bears signed guard Tommy Doles last week after he tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp, but his stay with the team turned out to be a brief one.

Doles was waived on Monday to make room for another player who attended the minicamp on a tryout basis. The Bears announced that they have signed Jesper Horsted to their 90-man roster.

Horsted is listed as a tight end, but played wide receiver at Princeton. He was also on the baseball team during his time at the Ivy League school.

Horsted was very productive as a receiver over his final two college seasons. He caught 164 passes for 2,273 yards and 27 touchdowns.