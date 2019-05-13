Bears sign three draft picks

Getty Images

The Bears announced they signed three of their five draft choices Monday.

Fourth-rounder Riley Ridley and seventh-rounders Kerrith Whyte and Stephen Denmark are under contract, leaving only third-rounder David Montgomery and sixth-rounder Duke Shelley unsigned.

Ridley, the younger brother of Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, joins Anthony Miller and Javon Wims as complements to Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel.

He made 43 receptions for 559 yards and nine touchdowns for Georgia last season, giving him 69 career catches for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Whyte, a running back from Florida Atlantic, probably has the best chance to stick on special teams. He returned 81 career kickoffs for a 26.1 yards average and two touchdowns. In three seasons, he also rushed for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns on 232 carries.

Denmark, a cornerback from Valdosta State, is a converted receiver and with only one year of experience at the position likely is more of a candidate for the practice squad.