Bills bring back tight end Lee Smith

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Lee Smith is returning to Buffalo.

The Bills announced this morning that they have signed Smith. He previously played in Buffalo from 2011 to 2014 and played the last four years in Oakland. He was a 2011 fifth-round pick of the Patriots, but New England released him as part of its final roster cuts after his rookie preseason.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Smith is more a blocker than a receiver, and the Bills have been looking to upgrade at blocking tight end this offseason. Buffalo is also working on converting Jake Fisher from tackle to tight end.

The Raiders cut Smith early this month as part of the major shakeup that Jon Gruden is making to his offensive personnel in his second season in Oakland.