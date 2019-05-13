Bills cut Jake Fisher in post-minicamp roster shuffling

Getty Images

Jake Fisher set out to make the switch from offensive tackle to tight end this offseason and signed with the Bills in March to pursue that goal, but it will have to play out with another team.

The Bills announced that Fisher has been released on Monday. The move comes after they signed veteran tight end Lee Smith and added tight end Moral Stephens after a tryout at their rookie minicamp.

Tyler Kroft, third-round pick Dawson Knox, Jason Croom and seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney are also on hand at tight end.

In addition to announcing the Stephens signing, the Bills also announced that they signed safety Abraham Wallace, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin and defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard after tryouts over the weekend. Running back Keith Ford was released along with Fisher.