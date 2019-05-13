Broncos add four, cut four

Getty Images

The Broncos brought back a familiar face, along with signing three guys who impressed in a minicamp tryout.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, who went to camp with them last year and spent a week on the practice squad. He played in four games with the Bengals in 2016, after going to camp with them as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2015.

They also signed tight end Bug Howard, offensive lineman Nathan Jacobson, and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer.

To clear roster space for those additions, they waived tight end Temarrick Hemingway, defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson, defensive lineman Cashaud Lyons, and tackle Brian Wallace.