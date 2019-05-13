Broncos sign sixth-round choice Juwann Winfree

Getty Images

The Broncos have signed their first of six draft picks, getting sixth-rounder Juwann Winfree under contract Monday.

Denver traded up to select Winfree with the 187th-overall pick, even though he made only 60 catches for 807 yards and six touchdowns in just 21 college games.

Winfree left Maryland after his freshman season for violating the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. He went to junior college in Kansas at Coffeyville Community College before signing with the University of Colorado.

Winfree tore his ACL in 2016 and missed the season before catching 21 passes for 325 yards and two scores in 2017. Ankle and hamstring injuries limited him to eight games last season when he caught 28 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.