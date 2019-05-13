Browns sign RB LJ Scott

Getty Images

The Browns made a change to their running back group on Monday.

They announced the signing of former Michigan State back LJ Scott. Devante Mays was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Scott left school after playing just four regular season games in 2018. He could have applied for a medical redshirt, but opted against that after playing in the Spartans’ Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon.

Scott ran for 2,855 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns during his time in East Lansing.

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard and Trayone Gray are the other backs in Cleveland right now. Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension to open the year.