Chargers re-sign Damion Square

Damion Square is back with the Chargers.

The veteran defensive lineman visited with the Titans after becoming a free agent in March, but no deal materialized in Nashville and Square remained on the market until Monday. That’s when the Chargers announced that Square has agreed to a new deal with the team.

Square joined the Chargers as a waiver claim in November 2014 and made his first regular season appearance with the team the next year. He’s appeared in 49 games over the last four seasons, including every game that the Chargers have played over the last two seasons.

Square, who opened his NFL career with the Eagles, has 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks over his time with the Chargers.