Colts sign two more draft picks

Getty Images

The Colts signed two more draft picks Monday, getting seven members of their 10-man class under contract.

The latest additions were fourth-round safety Khari Willis from Michigan State, and fifth-round cornerback Marvell Tell III from Southern Cal.

The only remaining unsigned picks for the Colts are second-rounders Rock Ya-Sin and Parris Campbell and third-rounder Bobby Okereke.

After a flurry of signings last week with rookie minicamps around the league, there are now fewer than 100 unsigned draft picks.