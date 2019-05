AP

Giants rookie Corey Ballentine is back to work.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the sixth-round pick was at the team facility with the rest of the rookie class, and partaking in some of the normal activities such as meetings and rehab work.

Ballentine was shot in the rear the night after being drafted, and one of his college teammates, Dwane Simmons, died as a result of the same shooting.

The Giants said they would support him through the process, and give him time he’s needed.