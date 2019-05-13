Cowboys lose another scout to Raiders

Getty Images

The Cowboys have lost a second scout to the Raiders.

Walter Juliff is leaving the Cowboys to join Mike Mayock’s staff, the Cowboys announced on their website. The Raiders hired Jim Abrams, formerly the Cowboys’ West Coast scout, as their director of college scouting last month.

Juliff was the only person in the scouting department who pre-dated Jerry Jones’ purchase of the team.

Juliff joined the Cowboys in 1988. He held various jobs in the scouting department, including assistant director of college and pro scouting, southeast scout and national college scout.

The Cowboys also are losing longtime personnel executive Tom Ciskowski, who is retiring. Ciskowski joined the team as a scout in 1992 and held a multitude of roles in his 28 years with the Cowboys, including running the team’s scouting department from 2008-13.