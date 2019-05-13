Darren Woodson exits ESPN after 14 years

Getty Images

Darren Woodson spent 12 years in the NFL. He spent 14 years at ESPN. The latter run is now over.

ESPN has announced that Woodson is exiting the network. He’ll instead focus on other business interests.

“My commercial real estate business in Frisco, Texas has grown in recent years, so much so that I have decided to focus more of my time on this,” Woodson writes. “As I conclude this unforgettable chapter of my life, I thank everyone at ESPN for their friendship and for the knowledge they imparted on me, and for making my experience as an NFL analyst with the company so enjoyable.”

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 1992, Woodson won three Super Bowls and spent his entire career in Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro also is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.