Doug Baldwin says goodbye

Getty Images

Days after the Seahawks released him amid talk that he wouldn’t be able to play again, Doug Baldwin appears to be calling it a career.

In a series of social media posts, Baldwin said his goodbyes and seemed to be announcing his retirement, although he didn’t actually use the word “retire.”

Baldwin wrote about the teammates, coaches and friends who have shaped his football career, and talked about the journey from nearly quitting football as a junior at Stanford, to making the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, to becoming one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The 30-year-old Baldwin has been mulling retirement since undergoing three offseason surgeries, and the Seahawks did not believe he’ll be able to play again. He has now come to the same conclusion. He leaves with the second-most touchdown catches and third-most catches and receiving yards in Seahawks history.