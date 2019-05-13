Dusting off “The Dirty Dozen”

Getty Images

At one point in the 17 years or so that we’ve been doing whatever it is that we do here, I trimmed the weekly power ranking down to the 12 worst teams in the league, came up with a fairly obvious name for it, and saved myself roughly an hour a week.

Ever since aligning with NBC a decade ago as of July 1, we have cranked out full-blown, 32-team power rankings on every Tuesday of the regular season.

Peter King’s decision to compile a full-blown, 32-team power rankings in his latest edition of Football Morning in America made me initially think, “Hey I should do that, too,” before thinking, “No, I’m too lazy to do all 32 teams in May.” Before thinking, “Why not just bring back the Dirty Dozen?”

So that’s what we’re doing. Next Monday, we’ll roll out the 12 worst franchises in the NFL, based on our own next-gen (dart board) assessment of the franchises, your input from the comments, and whatever you may have to say about it on Twitter.

Get started. The clock already is ticking, and I already have a rough idea of which 12 teams will make the list. It’s your job, if you’re a fan of one of those teams to change my mind.