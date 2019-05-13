Eagles bring back guard Stefen Wisniewski

Getty Images

The Eagles might not have wanted Stefen Wisniewski at a certain price, but they wanted him.

The Eagles re-signed the veteran guard, with him getting dressed for a formal occasion for his contract-signing photo for social media.

He hit the open market in March when the Eagles declined to pick up his option on his contract, and he visited the Jets.

He’s been a valuable reserve for them, starting at least six games in each of the last three seasons. He started all three games during the playoffs two years ago, and can play center or guard.