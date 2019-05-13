Eagles waive Luis Perez, Nico Evans

Getty Images

The Eagles signed a pair of veteran free agents on Monday and that meant the end of the line for a couple of players on the roster.

Running back Nico Evans and quarterback Luis Perez were placed on waivers to make room for the arrivals of offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Perez came to the Eagles after starting seven games for the Birmingham Iron during the brief life of the Alliance of American Football. He also spent time with the Rams last summer and had a short stint on their practice squad before being cut last September.

Evans signed with the team last week after going undrafted out of Wyoming.