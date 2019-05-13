EJ Manuel, Geno Smith moves a reminder of the weak 2013 draft class

Getty Images

In every draft, there are teams hunting for a franchise quarterback. Some years, there just isn’t a franchise quarterback to be found.

The 2013 NFL draft was one of those years.

Today’s news that EJ Manuel is retiring and Geno Smith is trying to catch on with the Seahawks serves as a reminder of just what a terrible crop of quarterbacks entered the league in 2013.

Manuel was the first quarterback drafted that year, by the Bills. He lasted four years in Buffalo but started only 17 games over those four years, became a backup with the Raiders in 2017 and never saw the field in 2018. Now his career is over.

Smith was the second quarterback drafted that year, by the Jets. He started all 16 games as a rookie but had an ugly season, throwing 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. His tenure as the Jets’ starter was over by 2015 and he has bounced around the league with the Giants and Chargers since then.

Mike Glennon was the third quarterback drafted that year, by the Buccaneers. He was a backup in Tampa Bay, got overpaid in brief stints with the Bears and Cardinals, and is now trying to make the Raiders as a backup.

Matt Barkley was the fourth quarterback drafted that year, by the Eagles. He never started a game for the Eagles and then bounced around the league with the Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Cardinals again, Bengald and Bills, where he currently is a backup.

Ryan Nassib was the fifth quarterback drafted that year, by the Giants. He is out of the NFL.

Tyler Wilson was the sixth quarterback drafted that year, by the Raiders. He is out of the NFL.

Landry Jones was the seventh quarterback drafted that year, by the Steelers. He is currently competing with Glennon for a backup job in Oakland.

Brad Sorensen was the eighth quarterback drafted that year, by the Chargers. He never played in an NFL game.

Zac Dysert was the ninth quarterback drafted that year, by the Broncos. He never played in an NFL game.

B.J. Daniels was the 10th quarterback drafted that year, by the 49ers. He threw two passes in his NFL career.

Sean Renfree was the 11th and final quarterback drafted that year, by the Falcons. He threw seven passes in his NFL career.

2013 was an ugly year for quarterbacks, one in which the only right decision was not to draft one at all.