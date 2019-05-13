EJ Manuel retires from the NFL

Getty Images

EJ Manuel‘s bid for a spot on the Chiefs roster has come to an end.

The choice to end that bid was made by Manuel rather than the team. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Manuel has decided to retire from the NFL.

Buffalo made Manuel the 16th overall pick of the 2013 draft and he made 10 starts during his rookie season. He started the first four games of the 2014 season, but was benched in favor of Kyle Orton and would only start three more games for the Bills before leaving as a free agent in 2017.

Manuel signed with the Raiders, started one game in 2017 and was released ahead of last season. He signed with the Chiefs in February and ends his NFL career with 3,767 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Chiefs now have Chad Henne, Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur on the quarterback depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes.