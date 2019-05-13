Giants agree to terms with Freedom Akinmoladun

Getty Images

The Giants agreed to terms with undrafted free agent Freedom Akinmoladun, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com.

Akinmoladun is a defensive lineman from Nebraska.

He earned a roster spot at the team’s rookie minicamp two weeks ago as a tryout player.

Akinmoladun started all 12 games at defensive end for the Cornhuskers last season, ending his career with 41 career starts. He made 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his senior season, giving him 106 tackles and 11 sacks in his college career.

The Giants will have to make two moves to get Akinmoladun and veteran Mike Remmers on the 90-player roster.