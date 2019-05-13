Giants looking for big jump from Lorenzo Carter

Getty Images

The Giants’ decision to pass on Josh Allen with the No. 6 pick in the draft in order to select quarterback Daniel Jones has been well documented over the past few weeks and it figures to come up during the regular season if the team struggles to generate pass rush off the edge.

They tried to address that need in the third round by drafting Oshane Ximines and defensive coordinator James Bettcher is banking on Markus Golden rediscovering his pre-knee injury form, but the team’s pass rush success will likely have a lot to do with how well Lorenzo Carter does in his second season.

Carter was a third-round pick last year and recorded four sacks while playing a rotational role for the team. Now he’ll take on a bigger role and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said the team is looking for a “big jump” in terms of production as well.

“He’s got the tools where he’s strong enough, he’s got the athletic ability,” Dawson said, via NJ.com. “Really kind of getting to know this language. He was in kind of a 3-4 system in college, but some of the terms are different. It may be the same term, just named something different, and having to process that in your head. Now when you don’t have to think about that, it’s just natural where you just kind of react, I think that helps you play a little bit better.”

The Giants have little choice but to be confident that Carter can take a leap forward in 2019. If he doesn’t, things may be tough on defense this fall.