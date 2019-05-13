Giants sign two picks, re-sign DL John Jenkins

Getty Images

The Giants kicked off the week with three contract signings.

Two of the deals belong to members of this season’s draft class. The team announced that fifth-round picks Ryan Connelly and Darius Slayton have signed four-year deals. They also announced that defensive lineman John Jenkins has re-signed with the team.

Jenkins joined the team last September and appeared in seven games. The 2013 third-round pick by the Saints has also seen action with the Seahawks and Bears.

Connelly had 89 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks as a starting linebacker at Wisconsin last year. Slayton was the lone wide receiver drafted by the Giants this year and brings a lot of speed with him from Auburn. He caught 35 passes for 670 yards and five touchdowns last season.