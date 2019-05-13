J.J. Watt delivers Wisconsin commencement address

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt returned to his alma mater and delivered an impressive commencement address in front of University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates this weekend.

Watt told the crowd that he didn’t have any help writing the speech and didn’t have any notes in front of him, because everything was going to come off the top of his head, and from his heart. Watt told graduates to believe in themselves, noting that few believed in him — including the coaches at Wisconsin, who saw him as a high school tight end and didn’t think he’d ever be good enough to play there.

“They said I was too small to play tight end here. They didn’t have a scholarship for me. In fairness, I was 6-foot- and very skinny and lanky. I looked like one of those blowup things at a car dealership,” Watt recalled.

Watt began his college career at Central Michigan before deciding his heart was in Wisconsin, transferring and playing for the Badgers as a walk-on. He told graduates he thinks their stories may be similar to his.

“You may not have imagined how your college career would go,” Watt said. “Maybe there were some tough times, some adversity, some obstacles along the way. But here you are, accomplishing one of your dreams.”

Watt also discussed his efforts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey recovery, an effort that transformed him from a great player to a man who made a significant difference in his community. He urged graduates to think about what they can do to make themselves and the world around them better as well.