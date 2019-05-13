Jay Gruden: Exciting to have a quarterback you can grow with

AP

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has checked off a couple of rookie season boxes.

He signed his contract with Washington before taking part in rookie minicamp over the weekend. Those practices started Haskins’ work on some practical matters that he’ll need to master like calling plays in a huddle and got the ball rolling on a quarterback competition that will be a dominant storyline for the team for the next few months.

While head coach Jay Gruden won’t put Haskins ahead of Case Keenum or Colt McCoy at this point in the calendar, he does acknowledged that the rookie gives the team something neither of the veteran options can give them.

“But it is exciting to have a quarterback here that you’re gonna have for at least five years that you know you can grow with,” Gruden said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “You can build your offense around his skill set. … It’s exciting, for sure.”

Gruden’s never had that kind of long-term view at quarterback during his tenure in Washington. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out when to flip the switch on the future.