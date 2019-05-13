Joe Flacco: I’m here to win games, not be a mentor

AP

Before the Broncos drafted Drew Lock in the second round of the draft, Joe Flacco said that he didn’t really care whether the team selected another quarterback and that his goal was for the “team to be as good as they can with me at quarterback.”

Flacco met with the media on the first day of organized team activities in Denver on Monday and his message wasn’t all that different. Flacco was asked about serving as a mentor to the rookie and said that he hopes Lock does learn from watching him, but made it clear that he’s focused on playing football while offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is charged with developing the young quarterback.

“It’s kind of Rich’s job. It’s to be in that quarterback room and watch. That’s how you can develop. I got so many things to worry about,” Flacco said. “I’m trying to go out there and play good football. … I’m not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is. I hope he does develop. I don’t look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team.”

Flacco was in a similar position last year after the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson and his run as the starter in Baltimore ended when Jackson led the team on a winning streak while Flacco was out with a hip injury. Flacco is the only quarterback taking first-team reps in Denver right now and it remains to be seen if that will change at any time this year.