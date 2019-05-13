Judge grants Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence

Posted by Charean Williams on May 13, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
A Palm County judge granted Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence in his solicitation of prostitution case, via multiple reports.

That means the prosecution cannot use surveillance video obtained by police from inside a Jupiter, Florida, day spa, giving the Patriots owner a major victory Monday.

Kraft is one of dozens of men accused of receiving illicit massages at the Orchids of Asia spa in January. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree misdemeanor charges.

Authorities used the video surveillance within the spa as evidence, and Kraft’s legal team argued their warrant was lacking. The judge threw it out on grounds Kraft had a reasonable expectation of privacy, WPTV reports.

Kraft’s attorneys now could file a motion to dismiss as court filings show “covert surveillance video” and “body worn camera” videos are the main pieces of evidence gathered against Kraft, WPTV reports.

The state can appeal the decision, dismiss the charges or take it to court. Its chances to win in court, though, took a hit with the judge’s decision Monday.

28 responses to “Judge grants Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence

  1. How much tax dollars have they wasted on this?

  2. Looks like the judge not only ruled that the spa video was suppressed, but the traffic stop was also invalid. So that’s the entire case against Kraft and likely all other defendants dead in the water.

  4. Video doesnt matter. He already pretty much admitted to everything in his pathetic, public apology.
    He has tarnished the Shield AGAIN.
    Repeat offender.
    Goodell is going to drop the sledgehammer down on this embarrassment of an organization, as he should.
    Forfeiture of next years, 1st and 2nd round picks, as well as the 2021 1st round pick

  11. Wonder what it’s like to be so incredibly rich that you can do whatever you want and have your high-powered team of attorneys deal with it for you.

  13. Wonder if Kraft is going to make them wish they never messed with him.
    If I had his resources, I’d be looking to ruin some people.

  15. Flash1287 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 5:48 pm
    Win AGAIN
    —————————————-

    ‘Win’ is a relative term, ‘AGAIN’ is flat out misplaced. Kraft may have avoided the ultimate embarrassment of being convicted and having the video released but the fact remains he is guilty in the court of public opinion. The only thing that kept it from being worse was the incompetence of the cops and DA’s involved, who should be even more embarrassed than Kraft that they trampled all over the rights of the employees and patrons of the spa. Ultimately it isn’t about the guilt or innocence of those charged with misdemeanors but the larger problem of those investigating and prosecuting those offences to wholly ignore the most basic rights of all citizens.

  17. Once again, nothing to see hear, case dismissed. Without the video authorities have nothing. Privilege of wealth, but so what, that’s what money is for.

  18. Will be appealed in higher court .Evidence was collected legally by all accounts & Krafts $$$ will only keep it in dark so long …lets just say leaks happen .

  19. Although the franchise he owns has won 6 Super Bowls, this is the biggest win of Kraft’slife.

  20. This wasn’t even a close call. The decision also references the police officers’ tenuous relationship with the truth.

  21. I knew the case was toast as soon as the haters lined up behind it. Remember, they are never right about anything.

  22. life pro-tip, if you’re going to be arrested, then get arrested alongside a billionaire… it will work out fine.

  24. It was clear from the start that the cops were not interested in stopping trafficking – otherwise they would have gone in right away and made arrests rather than waiting 2-3 months.

  28. Mr. Genius says:
    May 13, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Goodell is going to drop the sledgehammer down on this embarrassment of an organization, as he should.
    Forfeiture of next years, 1st and 2nd round picks, as well as the 2021 1st round pick

    Wow, the judge and jury have spoken! Please get back to us after Goodell decides not to address this at all.

