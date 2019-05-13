Judge grants Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence

Getty Images

A Palm County judge granted Robert Kraft’s motion to suppress video evidence in his solicitation of prostitution case, via multiple reports.

That means the prosecution cannot use surveillance video obtained by police from inside a Jupiter, Florida, day spa, giving the Patriots owner a major victory Monday.

Kraft is one of dozens of men accused of receiving illicit massages at the Orchids of Asia spa in January. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree misdemeanor charges.

Authorities used the video surveillance within the spa as evidence, and Kraft’s legal team argued their warrant was lacking. The judge threw it out on grounds Kraft had a reasonable expectation of privacy, WPTV reports.

Kraft’s attorneys now could file a motion to dismiss as court filings show “covert surveillance video” and “body worn camera” videos are the main pieces of evidence gathered against Kraft, WPTV reports.

The state can appeal the decision, dismiss the charges or take it to court. Its chances to win in court, though, took a hit with the judge’s decision Monday.