June Jones to coach XFL’s Houston team

The XFL has its eighth and final head coach.

Former Falcons and Chargers head coach June Jones will serve as the head coach of the XFL’s Houston franchise, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Jones spent three years as head coach of the Falcons, leading them to the playoffs in 1995 but getting fired after going 3-13 in 1996. He also spent 10 games as interim head coach of the Chargers. He spent the last two years as head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and has also been a college head coach at Hawaii and SMU.

The 66-year-old Jones was known early in his career as an offensive innovator who specialized in the run and shoot offense. He did impressive work in two previous stints in Houston, where he was wide receivers coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and then quarterbacks coach for the Houston Oilers. Jones helped develop future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Jim Kelly and Warren Moon in those two stints as an assistant.

Jones joins a roster of coaches in the XFL that also has Bob Stoops in Dallas, Winston Moss in Los Angeles, Kevin Gilbride in New York, Jonathan Hayes in St. Louis, Jim Zorn in Seattle, Marc Trestman in Tampa Bay and Pep Hamilton in Washington.