Kyle Rudolph hopes for clarity on status with Vikings soon

Posted by Josh Alper on May 13, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tight end Kyle Rudolph‘s name was linked to trade discussions around the draft and the prospect of his departure from the Vikings cropped up again last week.

There was a report that contract extension talks between Rudolph and the team have broken down, which led some to speculate about a trade away from Minnesota as it would allow the Vikings to create some cap space at a moment when they have less than $1 million in room. Irv Smith Jr.‘s arrival as a second-round pick lent some support to the idea that the Vikings could part ways with Rudolph.

On Monday, Rudolph said that a move away from Minnesota is not what he or his family wants and reiterated his belief that the Vikings can play both tight ends effectively. He also acknowledged that the team is going to have to make some decisions in order to clear up the financial side of things.

“We’re in a tough situation as a team,” Rudolph said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Can’t keep everybody, can’t pay everybody. Those guys, I know, are working really hard to figure out something.”

The Vikings start OTAs next week and Rudolph said he’d like clarity about his roster status as soon as possible.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Kyle Rudolph hopes for clarity on status with Vikings soon

  1. just re-sign the guy for 2-3 more years for half of what he’s making right now. He’s still decent, just not worth his salary.

  2. Welcome to NE after Minny put themselves into a cap hell. Cousins is not 10 mil per more than Keenum. Dumbest move I’ve seen since the Flacco contract, which ironically, is the trickle down effect of the Cousins contract.

  4. I’d rather keep Kyle Rudolph on board for a few more years over the rookie TE Irv Smith Jr, though I get why MN drafted Smith and are trying to move Rudolph due to their cap situation thanks to Kirk Cousins bloated contract. Being they can’t pay Rudolph what he is asking i’m assuming they’re putting him on the trade market, if that’s the case I hope Arizona picks him up. Rudolph would be a great addition to the TE room and give Murray another big target in the passing game who is a solid blocking to boot.

  7. Real tired of the Cousins contract getting blamed for the cap tightness on the Vikings. There are a lot of other players being paid a lot of money, too. You have Diggs, Thielen, Smith, Rhodes, Griffen, Hunter, among others.
    Fat money is going to QBs around the league that is going to impact their teams, too, but I don’t see anyone chiming in on their contracts. You guys don’t like Cousins. We get it; you’ve been real clear about it. Give it a rest.

  8. No way New England signs him. They already signed Jenkins and gave Watson a 3 mill salary.

  12. They will try to trade him but that 7plus million dollar contract won’t be easy to trade in the end they may have to cut him

  13. If they only have 1 mil in cap space its more than just Rudolph or Cousins’ contract causing the issues. Whether its Rudolph or some other player(s) renegotiating to take less, or getting cut, they’re going to have to do something regarding the cap.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!