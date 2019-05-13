Kyle Rudolph hopes for clarity on status with Vikings soon

Getty Images

Tight end Kyle Rudolph‘s name was linked to trade discussions around the draft and the prospect of his departure from the Vikings cropped up again last week.

There was a report that contract extension talks between Rudolph and the team have broken down, which led some to speculate about a trade away from Minnesota as it would allow the Vikings to create some cap space at a moment when they have less than $1 million in room. Irv Smith Jr.‘s arrival as a second-round pick lent some support to the idea that the Vikings could part ways with Rudolph.

On Monday, Rudolph said that a move away from Minnesota is not what he or his family wants and reiterated his belief that the Vikings can play both tight ends effectively. He also acknowledged that the team is going to have to make some decisions in order to clear up the financial side of things.

“We’re in a tough situation as a team,” Rudolph said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Can’t keep everybody, can’t pay everybody. Those guys, I know, are working really hard to figure out something.”

The Vikings start OTAs next week and Rudolph said he’d like clarity about his roster status as soon as possible.