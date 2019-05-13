Lions sign four draft picks

Getty Images

The Lions got the ball rolling on signing their draft picks last week and they got four more deals done on Monday.

Fourth-round defensive end Austin Bryant was the highest selection in that group. Bryant comes to Detroit after spending the last four years at Clemson. He had 30 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over his last two seasons. That production should get him a look as a potential part of the edge rushing group that’s taking a new shape with Ziggy Ansah off to Seattle.

The Lions also signed sixth-round running back Ty Johnson, seventh-round tight end Isaac Nauta and seventh-round defensive tackle PJ Johnson.

With these picks under contract, the Lions are down to two unsigned members — third-round safety Will Harris and fifth-round wide receiver Travis Fulgham — of their 2019 draft class.