Getty Images

Free agent Matt Longacre is on a visit to Baltimore today, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

It is the first known visit for Longacre.

Longacre, 27, played 13 games and started seven at linebacker for the Rams last season. He had 17 tackles, a sack and six quarterback hits.

He has spent his entire career with the Rams since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Longacre has played 38 games with eight starts in his career.